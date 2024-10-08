EWG Elevate Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

EWG Elevate Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 625.0% during the 2nd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

IWM traded down $1.69 on Monday, hitting $217.46. The company had a trading volume of 14,844,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,086,895. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.31. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $161.67 and a 52-week high of $228.63.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.