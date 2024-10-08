iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,398 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 11.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $0.19 on Monday, reaching $40.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 382,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,021,461. The company has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.58. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $32.28 and a 52-week high of $41.93.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

