Moonbeam Trading 8.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $150.63 million and $3.90 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 8.4% against the dollar. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000265 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Moonbeam

Moonbeam uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,140,199,126 coins and its circulating supply is 904,876,010 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Moonbeam using one of the exchanges listed above.

