Everdome Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Everdome has a total market cap of $6.67 million and $452,932.39 worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Everdome token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Everdome has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Everdome

Everdome was first traded on December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 91,138,705,240 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,985,148,315 tokens. Everdome’s official message board is everdome.io/news. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Everdome’s official website is everdome.io.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome main objective is to become the most hyper-realistic verse across the entire landscape of the metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everdome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everdome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

