Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One Lollybomb Meme Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lollybomb Meme Coin has traded down 2.8% against the dollar. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a total market capitalization of $10.45 million and $70.21 worth of Lollybomb Meme Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00251681 BTC.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Profile

Lollybomb Meme Coin launched on May 28th, 2024. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official website is lollybomb.meme. Lollybomb Meme Coin’s official Twitter account is @lollybombmeme.

Lollybomb Meme Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lollybomb Meme Coin (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lollybomb Meme Coin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000. The last known price of Lollybomb Meme Coin is 0.00108288 USD and is down -3.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $969.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lollybomb.meme/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lollybomb Meme Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lollybomb Meme Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lollybomb Meme Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

