IOTA Price Down 7.6% This Week (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One IOTA coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. IOTA has a total market capitalization of $429.74 million and approximately $8.27 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 7.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000662 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000730 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000014 BTC.

IOTA Coin Profile

MIOTA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 3,459,157,943 coins. The official message board for IOTA is forum.iota.org. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOTA is www.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is a distributed ledger technology that uses a structure called the Tangle to maintain a tally of token ownership between multiple nodes. This structure allows for newer transactions to verify older ones, bypassing the bottleneck caused by blockchains. The IOTA protocol is in research and has two public networks: the IOTA mainnet, which manages tokens, and Shimmer, which tests protocol updates. The IOTA was founded in 2015 by four co-founders, including David Sønstebø and Dominik Schiener, who currently serve as co-chairmen of the board of directors. One of the co-founders, Sergey Ivancheglo, resigned in 2019 but continues to provide advice as an unofficial advisor.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOTA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IOTA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOTA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

