ICON (ICX) Market Cap Hits $143.68 Million

ICON (ICX) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, ICON has traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar. ICON has a market cap of $143.68 million and $2.86 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ICON coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ICON Profile

ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. It launched on September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,037,070,273 coins and its circulating supply is 1,022,233,985 coins. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The official website for ICON is icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,036,889,913.6171211 with 1,022,104,100.3267769 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14368265 USD and is up 4.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 137 active market(s) with $4,252,934.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ICON using one of the exchanges listed above.

