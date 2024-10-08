Verge (XVG) Trading 7.9% Lower Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, Verge has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $64.24 million and $2.12 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,744.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00521666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00104158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00029988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00233152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00073354 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the exchanges listed above.

