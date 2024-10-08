Lisk 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.14 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Lisk has a market cap of $131.95 million and $4.14 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be purchased for about $0.82 or 0.00001302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lisk has traded 9.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000249 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000761 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000606 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000781 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001157 BTC.

Lisk Profile

Lisk (LSK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 161,467,128 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official website is lisk.com.

Buying and Selling Lisk

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

