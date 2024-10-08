Aerodrome Finance Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $193.43 Million (AERO)

Aerodrome Finance (AERO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Aerodrome Finance token can now be purchased for approximately $1.21 or 0.00001927 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Aerodrome Finance has a market capitalization of $193.43 million and approximately $25.97 million worth of Aerodrome Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Aerodrome Finance has traded up 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Aerodrome Finance

Aerodrome Finance’s total supply is 1,298,428,138 tokens and its circulating supply is 159,975,820 tokens. The official website for Aerodrome Finance is aerodrome.finance. Aerodrome Finance’s official Twitter account is @aerodromefi. The official message board for Aerodrome Finance is medium.com/@aerodromefi.

Aerodrome Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aerodrome Finance (AERO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Base platform. Aerodrome Finance has a current supply of 1,298,428,138.1282713 with 641,740,536.0670344 in circulation. The last known price of Aerodrome Finance is 1.21899697 USD and is up 5.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 151 active market(s) with $20,294,807.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://aerodrome.finance/.”

