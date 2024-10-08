Steem (STEEM) Trading 5.3% Lower Over Last Week

Steem (STEEM) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Steem has a total market capitalization of $85.43 million and $17.29 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Steem has traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar. One Steem coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000288 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,744.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.32 or 0.00521666 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.93 or 0.00009453 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $65.35 or 0.00104158 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.82 or 0.00029988 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $146.29 or 0.00233152 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00030588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00073354 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem (STEEM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 473,266,140 coins. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Steem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Steem using one of the exchanges listed above.

