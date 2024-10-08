Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 205,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,727 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 5.7% of Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Sterling Group Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 51,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 11,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Orcam Financial Group increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Orcam Financial Group now owns 39,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.88. 9,048,965 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,660,737. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.36. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $41.48 and a one year high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $135.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

