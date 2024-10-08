IMZ Advisory Inc Makes New $206,000 Investment in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

IMZ Advisory Inc bought a new position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,118 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,856,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,735,620,000 after buying an additional 2,474,262 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 1,761.6% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,043,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $147,118,000 after buying an additional 987,834 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 51.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,028 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,525,000 after buying an additional 561,337 shares during the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 438.6% in the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 659,761 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,564,000 after buying an additional 537,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,367,704 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,864,000 after buying an additional 525,705 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DHI traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $185.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,931,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,470,267. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.72. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.08 and a 12-month high of $199.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $184.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.00.

D.R. Horton Dividend Announcement

D.R. Horton ( NYSE:DHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.61 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 20.72% and a net margin of 13.36%. D.R. Horton’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on DHI shares. Citigroup downgraded D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $181.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $178.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $168.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on D.R. Horton from $141.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, D.R. Horton has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $183.33.

D.R. Horton Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

