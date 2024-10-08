Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $434,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of United Bankshares by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,202,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,321,000 after acquiring an additional 71,359 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new position in shares of United Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 57,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UBSI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens raised their target price on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of United Bankshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut United Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on United Bankshares from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.25.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:UBSI traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.12. The stock had a trading volume of 336,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 523,998. The business’s 50 day moving average is $36.98 and its 200-day moving average is $34.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.99. United Bankshares, Inc. has a one year low of $25.35 and a one year high of $39.93.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.07. United Bankshares had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $255.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 56.49%.

About United Bankshares

United Bankshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and NOW accounts.

Further Reading

