Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Stock Holdings Reduced by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 173.0% in the second quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 8,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,317,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 104.5% in the second quarter. Tri Locum Partners LP now owns 17,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,410,000 after purchasing an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.2% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 29,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,218,000 after buying an additional 5,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.8% during the first quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,774,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total transaction of $6,846,274.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares in the company, valued at $18,447,575.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Christopher R. Fenimore sold 5,680 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,205.33, for a total value of $6,846,274.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,447,575.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Larosa sold 1,866 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,088.95, for a total transaction of $2,031,980.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,311,496.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,033 shares of company stock worth $9,399,345. Insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $16.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $996.05. 583,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,916. The company has a market capitalization of $109.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,125.65 and a 200 day moving average of $1,037.99. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $769.19 and a 1-year high of $1,211.20. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.93 by $2.63. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 32.04% and a return on equity of 16.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $8.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Leerink Partners reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,077.00 price target (down previously from $1,175.00) on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,152.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,252.00 to $1,260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,119.00.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

