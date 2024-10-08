Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Acquired by Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,209 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF accounts for about 5.2% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $4,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 135.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VNQI traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.36. The stock had a trading volume of 171,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,970. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $36.58 and a twelve month high of $47.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.56.

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

