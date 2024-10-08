SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Stake Increased by Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC

Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 158,884 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,622 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 11.3% of Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Marathon Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,127,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,056,177,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389,144 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 28,576,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,769 shares during the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,569,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,465,000 after purchasing an additional 402,001 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,281,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,665,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,604,000 after purchasing an additional 156,870 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLG traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $66.77. 5,819,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,296,401. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $48.13 and a twelve month high of $67.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.39. The stock has a market cap of $38.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

