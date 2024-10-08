Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Sold by Green Alpha Advisors LLC

Green Alpha Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,954 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pure Storage were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTG. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $192,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Pure Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $413,000. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Pure Storage by 28.8% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,355,955 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,353,000 after acquiring an additional 302,964 shares during the last quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter worth about $514,000. Finally, Analog Century Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Pure Storage by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Analog Century Management LP now owns 304,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,847,000 after purchasing an additional 108,807 shares in the last quarter. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pure Storage alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on PSTG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Pure Storage from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Pure Storage from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered Pure Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Pure Storage from $80.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price (down from $68.00) on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Pure Storage Stock Performance

PSTG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.32. 2,222,156 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,825,879. The stock has a market cap of $16.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 183.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.11. Pure Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $70.41. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.96.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $763.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $756.59 million. Analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Pure Storage

In other Pure Storage news, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John Colgrove sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.39, for a total value of $5,239,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 800,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,912,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Dan Fitzsimons sold 9,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total value of $586,140.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 115,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,857,451.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 443,776 shares of company stock worth $24,653,851. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage Profile

(Free Report)

Pure Storage, Inc engages in the provision of data storage and management technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. Its Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as always-on data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSTG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pure Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pure Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.