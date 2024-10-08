New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 500 Shares of Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

New England Research & Management Inc. lowered its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,499 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Restaurant Brands International were worth $613,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 67.0% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,754 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 25.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the second quarter worth about $792,000. Fiera Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 6.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 3,517,417 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $247,955,000 after buying an additional 213,877 shares during the period. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 7.9% in the second quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 5,439 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Restaurant Brands International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.11.

Restaurant Brands International Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of Restaurant Brands International stock traded down $1.87 on Monday, reaching $69.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,981,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,612,078. The firm has a market cap of $22.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $70.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.24. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.91 and a 1 year high of $83.29.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 30.78% and a net margin of 16.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is currently 59.79%.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Restaurant Brands International news, insider Axel Mr Schwan sold 36,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total transaction of $2,535,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,866,420.76. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Benjamin Curtis sold 6,536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $448,565.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,551,594.77. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Restaurant Brands International Profile

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

