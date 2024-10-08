Sara Bay Financial Sells 2,591 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Sara Bay Financial trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. Sara Bay Financial’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

VNQ traded down $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,397,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,235,147. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.47. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $99.58. The company has a market capitalization of $37.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

