Bank of New Hampshire Sells 34 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bank of New Hampshire lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,563 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the quarter. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Amgen were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen by 182.0% during the 1st quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Dbs Bank upgraded Amgen to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $362.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $380.00 target price (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Amgen from $360.00 to $381.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.30.

Amgen Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:AMGN traded down $2.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $317.45. The company had a trading volume of 1,261,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,488,611. Amgen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $249.70 and a fifty-two week high of $346.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $170.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a return on equity of 161.72% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 19.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

