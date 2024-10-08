New England Research & Management Inc. Buys New Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dollar Tree by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 41,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 321.4% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 199,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,325,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the 2nd quarter valued at about $779,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar Tree

In related news, Director Daniel J. Heinrich purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $68.27 per share, for a total transaction of $150,194.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,616.21. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 2.0 %

DLTR traded down $1.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.46. 2,694,493 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,207,841. The company has a market cap of $14.93 billion, a PE ratio of -15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $104.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.17. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $151.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.49 billion. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.44% and a positive return on equity of 15.77%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $155.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $112.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $145.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.68.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

