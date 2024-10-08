Green Alpha Advisors LLC Has $1.13 Million Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Green Alpha Advisors LLC lessened its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,582,623.36. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO George Kurtz sold 55,325 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.62, for a total value of $16,410,501.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,109,746 shares in the company, valued at $329,172,858.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,683 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.28, for a total transaction of $500,322.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 38,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,623.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,962 shares of company stock worth $28,774,798 in the last quarter. 4.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Price Performance

NASDAQ CRWD traded down $5.27 during trading on Monday, hitting $286.97. 2,308,845 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $69.84 billion, a PE ratio of 541.45, a P/E/G ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.10. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $170.17 and a fifty-two week high of $398.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $261.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $309.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $963.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $958.27 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRWD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Monday, September 9th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $345.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.