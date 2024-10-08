New England Research & Management Inc. Raises Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,047,083 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $7,447,587,000 after purchasing an additional 58,243 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,535,539 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,354,369,000 after buying an additional 442,182 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in TransDigm Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,965,640 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,420,882,000 after acquiring an additional 30,393 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,669,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,056,109,000 after purchasing an additional 192,962 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 365,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $467,282,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG traded up $1.09 on Monday, reaching $1,356.55. The company had a trading volume of 139,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,568. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1 year low of $811.42 and a 1 year high of $1,451.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,326.86 and a 200-day moving average of $1,292.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.91 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.43.

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.77 by $1.23. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 21.83% and a negative return on equity of 66.70%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 30.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $75.00 per share. This is a positive change from TransDigm Group’s previous special dividend of $32.50. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 4th.

In other TransDigm Group news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total transaction of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 5,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,242.30, for a total value of $6,302,187.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,769,080.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,375.89, for a total value of $4,127,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,204. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,545 shares of company stock worth $46,454,828. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,466.00 to $1,423.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,524.00 to $1,577.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,441.35.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

