New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 12,700 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

New England Research & Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,700 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Dynatrace during the 2nd quarter worth about $158,369,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the first quarter valued at approximately $133,701,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,264,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,393,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348,246 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 1,146.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,208,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its position in Dynatrace by 670.2% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,815,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,580,162 shares during the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $2,575,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,505,230.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total value of $2,575,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 650,587 shares in the company, valued at $33,505,230.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,426 shares of company stock worth $3,804,069 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Dynatrace from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.61.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DT stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $53.40. 2,881,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,453,977. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.97. The company has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a PE ratio of 102.73, a PEG ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 1.06.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $399.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.22 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 10.36%. The company’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Dynatrace Profile

(Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

