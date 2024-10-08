McBride (MCB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its Final quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 8th.

McBride Stock Down 0.4 %

LON:MCB traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 116 ($1.52). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,367. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 124.08 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 120.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.54. McBride has a one year low of GBX 31.40 ($0.41) and a one year high of GBX 145 ($1.90). The company has a market cap of £201.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 610.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Activity at McBride

In other news, insider Mark Strickland sold 113,846 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 116 ($1.52), for a total transaction of £132,061.36 ($172,832.56). Also, insider Alastair S. N. Murray purchased 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 118 ($1.54) per share, for a total transaction of £23,600 ($30,886.01). 5.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McBride Company Profile

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

