New England Research & Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

New England Research & Management Inc. lessened its stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 41.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,596 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Donaldson by 72.0% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $942,000 after acquiring an additional 5,349 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 719 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of Donaldson by 56.8% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 33,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Donaldson during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $107,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Donaldson in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,075,000. 82.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Donaldson in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.67.

In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,313.52. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Donaldson news, insider Amy C. Becker sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,056,905.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 41,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,015,313.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tod E. Carpenter sold 30,919 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.69, for a total value of $2,247,502.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 256,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,662,575.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 158,310 shares of company stock worth $11,614,271. Insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.38. 447,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 486,380. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.93. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.05 and a 12-month high of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. Donaldson had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 29.47%. The business had revenue of $935.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $941.12 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 13th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

