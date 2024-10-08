Qtum (QTUM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $29.45 Million

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Qtum has a market capitalization of $265.34 million and approximately $29.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for $2.52 or 0.00004024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,437.81 or 0.03894351 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00043269 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00008196 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.23 or 0.00011543 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.15 or 0.00013018 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00007112 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002391 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (CRYPTO:QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 105,347,776 coins. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “QTUM is a blockchain platform that combines Bitcoin and Ethereum elements to provide a secure and decentralized environment for building and running smart contracts and dapps. Its hybrid consensus mechanism combines proof-of-work (PoW) and proof-of-stake (PoS) to achieve security and scalability. The platform uses familiar programming languages such as Solidity and C++ to make it easier for developers to build and deploy smart contracts and dapps. QTUM was created by a team led by Patrick Dai and is primarily used for building and running smart contracts and dapps, with the QTUM token used for payments, incentivizing network participants, and governance decisions.”

