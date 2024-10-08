New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 5,500 Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) by 142.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Pentair were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PNR. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Pentair by 1.5% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,403 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Pentair by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 36,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Pentair by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 3,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Stock Performance

PNR stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $95.82. The stock had a trading volume of 590,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,014. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.53. The firm has a market cap of $15.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.48, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $98.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Pentair Announces Dividend

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.08. Pentair had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pentair plc will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.47%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PNR shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pentair from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Pentair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Pentair from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Northcoast Research downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pentair from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.47.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Pentair

About Pentair

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.