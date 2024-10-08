Ultra (UOS) Price Down 9.2% Over Last 7 Days

Ultra (UOS) traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. Ultra has a market capitalization of $31.92 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Ultra has traded down 9.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for $0.0823 or 0.00000132 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,598.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $327.02 or 0.00522402 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00030579 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.94 or 0.00073382 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007095 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 387,791,464 tokens. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ultra Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 387,791,464.4028 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.0846925 USD and is up 1.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $658,280.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.