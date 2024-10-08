KOK Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $132,347.60 (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 51.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. In the last week, KOK has traded down 28.3% against the US dollar. One KOK token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. KOK has a market capitalization of $271,257.11 and approximately $132,347.60 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00008364 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00014211 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,636.84 or 1.00061098 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001022 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007468 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00006991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000039 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK is a token. It was first traded on September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. KOK’s official website is kok-chain.io.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00092614 USD and is up 183.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $80,984.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

