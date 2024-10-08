Casper (CSPR) Trading Down 5.1% This Week

Casper (CSPR) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Casper has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. Casper has a total market capitalization of $161.06 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Casper was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Casper coin can now be bought for $0.0130 or 0.00000021 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00251784 BTC.

About Casper

Casper’s launch date was May 12th, 2021. Casper’s total supply is 12,963,470,868 coins and its circulating supply is 12,357,492,695 coins. Casper’s official website is casper.network. Casper’s official Twitter account is @casper_network. The Reddit community for Casper is https://reddit.com/r/caspercspr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Casper is casper.network/network/blog.

Buying and Selling Casper

According to CryptoCompare, “Casper (CSPR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Casper has a current supply of 12,961,071,347 with 12,355,205,340 in circulation. The last known price of Casper is 0.01292468 USD and is up 4.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 73 active market(s) with $5,549,909.65 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://casper.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Casper directly using US dollars.

