QUASA Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1,095.80 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. QUASA has a market capitalization of $159,895.06 and $1,095.80 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, QUASA has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. It was first traded on October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00193186 USD and is down -0.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $1,057.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

