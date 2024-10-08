ELIS Price Tops $0.0970 on Top Exchanges (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 7th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0970 or 0.00000155 BTC on exchanges. ELIS has a market cap of $19.40 million and approximately $10,940.42 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ELIS has traded 5.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ELIS Profile

ELIS (CRYPTO:XLS) is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.1056911 USD and is down -7.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $40,303.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

