LandWolf (SOL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $323,912.72 (WOLF)

LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. LandWolf (SOL) has a market capitalization of $24.26 million and $323,912.72 worth of LandWolf (SOL) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, LandWolf (SOL) has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LandWolf (SOL) token can currently be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.61 or 0.00251784 BTC.

About LandWolf (SOL)

LandWolf (SOL)’s launch date was June 13th, 2024. LandWolf (SOL)’s total supply is 9,999,840,236 tokens. LandWolf (SOL)’s official Twitter account is @theboysclubwolf. LandWolf (SOL)’s official website is thereallandwolf.com.

Buying and Selling LandWolf (SOL)

According to CryptoCompare, “LandWolf (SOL) (WOLF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Solana platform. LandWolf (SOL) has a current supply of 9,999,840,241.08755. The last known price of LandWolf (SOL) is 0.00268499 USD and is up 26.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 50 active market(s) with $299,843.09 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://thereallandwolf.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LandWolf (SOL) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LandWolf (SOL) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LandWolf (SOL) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

