New England Research & Management Inc. Sells 290 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.9% in the second quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,606 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.2% during the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Performance

Shares of SHW stock traded down $3.33 during trading on Monday, reaching $367.97. 805,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,555,233. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $232.06 and a 1 year high of $385.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $363.56 and its 200 day moving average is $331.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a market capitalization of $92.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.17.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.39.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

