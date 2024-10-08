New England Research & Management Inc. Buys 4,700 Shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

New England Research & Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Free Report) by 13.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,769 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $1,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 496.9% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INVH has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Invitation Homes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Invitation Homes from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $37.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.05.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

Invitation Homes stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $34.00. 3,048,422 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,351,606. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.01. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.49 and a 1 year high of $37.80.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $653.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.70 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 4.68% and a net margin of 18.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitation Homes Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 128.74%.

About Invitation Homes

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing and management company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, Together with you, we make a house a home, reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

