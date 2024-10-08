New England Research & Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

New England Research & Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WDAY. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Workday by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Workday by 35.5% during the third quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,546 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 47.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,021 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of Workday by 2.2% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 75,301 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,404,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter valued at $8,862,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $6.88 on Monday, reaching $235.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,084,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,179,758. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.81 and a twelve month high of $311.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $240.05. The stock has a market cap of $62.40 billion, a PE ratio of 42.51, a PEG ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.35.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Workday had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 5.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total transaction of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Workday news, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,381,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.32, for a total value of $12,841,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 562,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,877,840. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 309,613 shares of company stock worth $76,348,820 in the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $315.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Workday from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Workday from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $287.04.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

