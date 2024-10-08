Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 94.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Bank of New Hampshire raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 1,456 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth $208,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.2% during the third quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 970 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the third quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TMO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $598.85. 1,114,318 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,474,026. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $609.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $582.80. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $415.60 and a one year high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $228.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $5.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.50 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 18.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 10.01%.

Several research firms have recently commented on TMO. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $655.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $670.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $615.00 to $600.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $605.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.72.

In other news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total transaction of $2,221,584.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,699 shares in the company, valued at $8,397,760.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lisa P. Britt sold 3,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $613.02, for a total value of $2,221,584.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,760.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Joseph R. Holmes sold 860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.03, for a total transaction of $525,485.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,408.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,084 shares of company stock worth $14,094,292. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

