BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,735,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $161,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BlackRock stock traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $940.53. 561,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,893. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $960.74. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $890.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $826.73.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $10.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.96 by $0.40. BlackRock had a net margin of 32.36% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $9.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $945.00 to $995.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BlackRock Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

