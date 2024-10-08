BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. decreased its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,383 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises approximately 1.5% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 35.8% during the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in BlackRock by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 387,202 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,810,000 after purchasing an additional 14,477 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,735,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 219.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 44,065 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,737,000 after buying an additional 30,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth approximately $161,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.69% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Stock Performance
BlackRock stock traded down $8.66 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $940.53. 561,385 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 575,893. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $596.18 and a fifty-two week high of $960.74. The firm has a market cap of $139.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $890.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $826.73.
BlackRock Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 9th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts recently issued reports on BLK shares. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $945.00 to $995.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $990.00 to $1,010.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on BlackRock from $974.00 to $969.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $912.00 to $937.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BlackRock from $1,036.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $943.93.
Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock
In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total transaction of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 29,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $843.25, for a total value of $24,833,712.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $298,272,703.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 93,042 shares of company stock valued at $79,387,117 in the last 90 days. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
BlackRock Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
