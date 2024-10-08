Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Purchased by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,394 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,560 shares during the quarter. Sysco accounts for approximately 1.3% of New England Research & Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $2,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in Sysco in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $45,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of Sysco stock traded down $0.68 on Monday, reaching $74.73. 2,481,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,167,936. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $82.89. The firm has a market cap of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average is $76.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.51 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sysco’s payout ratio is currently 49.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.08.

Read Our Latest Report on SYY

Sysco Profile

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.