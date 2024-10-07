McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Position Lowered by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 33,238 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $10,121,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,049 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,060,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.1% in the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 9,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,119 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,081,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.4% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 11,332 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $310.12.

McDonald’s Price Performance

McDonald’s stock traded down $2.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $300.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,090,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,144. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $286.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $271.72. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $306.96. The firm has a market cap of $216.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.73.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 178.68% and a net margin of 32.25%. The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.77 dividend. This is a positive change from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,098 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.70, for a total transaction of $316,992.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,712.10. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher J. Kempczinski sold 9,291 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $2,833,755.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,193,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,751 shares of company stock valued at $9,493,973. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

