Bank of New Hampshire Has $3.35 Million Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Bank of New Hampshire reduced its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 1,018.8% in the 1st quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. 89.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ICE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $151.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.60.

Intercontinental Exchange Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE ICE traded down $3.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $159.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,554,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,496,325. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.49 and a 12 month high of $164.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a PE ratio of 36.62, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.48.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.43% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Intercontinental Exchange

In related news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total value of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $98,011.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $2,284,875.54. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 13,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,819.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,921 shares of company stock worth $9,779,862 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intercontinental Exchange

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.