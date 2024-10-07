Foster Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Foster Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,115 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $25,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% during the first quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.19. 51,351,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,456,285. The firm has a market cap of $165.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -486.83, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.86. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.20 and a 52-week high of $33.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.32.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.96 billion. Pfizer had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 4.66%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PFE shares. UBS Group raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pfizer from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price target on Pfizer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.54.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

