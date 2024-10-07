The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire lessened its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,033 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 98 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.6% of Bank of New Hampshire’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $6,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Running Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 10.9% during the first quarter. Running Oak Capital LLC now owns 111,987 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $11,358,000 after buying an additional 11,036 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 15.9% during the first quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 69,380 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $7,037,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Options Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $726,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 572,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $58,045,000 after buying an additional 20,629 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 9.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 136,798 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,874,000 after buying an additional 11,447 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on TJX. Barclays increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX traded down $2.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.13. 6,197,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,330,401. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $107.66. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.92 and a 52-week high of $121.13. The company has a market cap of $126.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The business had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.22%.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

