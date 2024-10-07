Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM) Shares Sold by Bank of New Hampshire

Bank of New Hampshire trimmed its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,545 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF were worth $2,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQM traded down $2.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $198.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,562,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,854,469. The company has a market capitalization of $33.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.16. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $140.84 and a 1 year high of $207.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

