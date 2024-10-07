Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corrigan Financial Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Corrigan Financial Inc. now owns 50,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,393,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 111,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.4% during the third quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 35,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,444,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK traded down $2.43 on Monday, hitting $265.35. 195,580 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 295,455. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $195.63 and a 52 week high of $269.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.57. The company has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

