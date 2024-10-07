EWG Elevate Inc. Has $1.13 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,396 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF were worth $1,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IYF. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,260,000. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,026,000. XML Financial LLC increased its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 102,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,753,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded down $1.41 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,346. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a 52 week low of $70.45 and a 52 week high of $105.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.07.

About iShares U.S. Financials ETF

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

