EWG Elevate Inc. Buys Shares of 74,940 Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT)

EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 74,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. EWG Elevate Inc. owned 0.32% of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 13.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 65,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,863 shares during the last quarter. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock remained flat at $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,794. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $4.40. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.60.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Cuts Dividend

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. ( NASDAQ:CMCT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $34.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Creative Media & Community Trust Co. will post -1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 22.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 25th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is currently -4.82%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in a research note on Sunday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Company Profile

Creative Media & Community Trust Corporation (the Company), is a Maryland corporation and real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates both premier multifamily properties situated in vibrant communities throughout the United States and Class A and creative office real assets in markets with similar business and employment characteristics to its multifamily investments.

