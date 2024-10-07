Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC) Shares Sold by EWG Elevate Inc.

EWG Elevate Inc. decreased its stake in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (BATS:PTLC – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. EWG Elevate Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF were worth $1,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PTLC. WNY Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 2,350 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 137,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after purchasing an additional 8,419 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $221,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 30.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 13,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 3,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. raised its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 73,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTLC stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $52.00. The company had a trading volume of 74,224 shares. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.16 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.22.

Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap ETF (PTLC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer Trendpilot US Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index that allocates to a proprietary US large-cap index and\u002For 3-month US T-bills, according to momentum. PTLC was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

